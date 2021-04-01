wrestling / News
Triple H Hypes Prime Target Segment For Tonight’s NXT
March 31, 2021 | Posted by
Triple H has taken to social media to hype up a Prime Target segment for tonight’s NXT. The NXT boss posted to Twitter to promote the segment looking ahead to the Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly unsactioned match set for NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. You can see his post below:
This is MUST-SEE!!! #WeAreNXT #WWENXT https://t.co/rijvFVXWB2
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 31, 2021
More Trending Stories
- William Regal Put His Job On The Line To Get WWE To Hire Sasha Banks
- Bruce Prichard On Whether Hulk Hogan Or John Cena Was Bigger Wrestling Star For Kids, Hogan’s Best Matches
- Bayley Admits She Was Nervous About Cutting Her Hair, Discusses Vince McMahon’s Reaction
- New Photo Shows 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class (Spoilers)