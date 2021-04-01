wrestling / News

Triple H Hypes Prime Target Segment For Tonight’s NXT

March 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver

Triple H has taken to social media to hype up a Prime Target segment for tonight’s NXT. The NXT boss posted to Twitter to promote the segment looking ahead to the Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly unsactioned match set for NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. You can see his post below:

