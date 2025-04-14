Triple H Invites Andrew Schulz To Future WWE Event To Get Revenge on Logan Paul

Last month, Andrew Schulz was in the crowd for WWE RAW and was attacked by Logan Paul, before AJ Styles made the save. In an interview with Schulz’s podcast Flagrant (via Fightful), Triple H invited Schulz to return to WWE, either at Wrestlemania 41 or the company’s next Madison Square Garden event, to get revenge on Paul.

The conversation started with Triple H explaining he didn’t know Paul would attack.

Triple H: “I know that he knows you. I know that you guys know each other to a degree. So him saying to me, ‘Hey, I know where’s he sitting?’ ‘Oh, he’s over behind Cole,’ yeah, Hey, could you move him over here?; Because he wants to be able to address hard camera and still speak to you. So to me, I’m like, Okay, well, they’re friends, like, nothing, like, he’s not gonna go over to you and go, like…The AJ part was already planned to happen. I didn’t know he was gonna do the stuff with you beforehand… I am saying that if I see a celebrity in the front row of your stature, that if something might happen. It’s not terrible for us. Whether you come out shining or it’s at your expense, it’s not a terrible thing.”

Schulz: “Alright, well, I just want to let you know that’s the last time something like that happens.”

Triple H: “I just feel like that if we go to Madison Square Garden again, I’d like to invite you, and then whatever happens to Logan at that event from you is just…”

Schulz: “All I’m saying is I have a way of getting in there without the metal detectors. That’s all. So, maybe you want to see me in the bleachers. You want to see me a nice suite or something like that, because if I’m in the front row, you never know what might happen.”

Triple H then suggested Wrestlemania, but Schulz said he was “too busy.”