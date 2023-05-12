Trish Stratus On The Rock Helping Her Early In Her Career, Working with Vince McMahon

Trish Stratus began her WWE career with plenty of top talent around to help, and she recently discussed getting advice from The Rock and working with Vince McMahon. Stratus appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin and talked about creating her character when she first started and more; you can check out some highlights below:

On if she had anyone she tried to emulate when creating her initial character: “I mean, for sure The Rock was someone who was really, I would just say very generous in offering me so much help. I mean he took me aside one time and he said, ‘You could be the female Rock.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that sounds good. Yes, I want to do that,’ you know? And he just meant like, you can go out there and you could entertain. He had that perfect balance. And for me it’s the same thing like, [when] I grew up, Macho Man was my guy. The perfect balance of character and athlete, you know, it’s just like a perfect balance. And I feel like that’s what the Rock offered, and I want[ed] to do that as well.”

“I love that he had every out every box checked, right? A multi-faceted performer. So yeah, I would say definitely I looked to him for a lot of inspiration of what I did, even in the way he moves in the ring, the energy, the explosiveness, things like that. And then I just found who I was in the ring.”

On being able to get over by getting ‘thrown out there’ amid the Attitude Era: “Yeah, that was kind of what [happened]. I mean you have to, it’s almost like sink or swim, right? It’s like, ‘By the way, if you fail, bye!’ Even like, for me, one of the most valuable things was transitioning into my role with Vince McMahon in the very beginning. Because you showed up, and I had to go to work with the boss every day. LIke I had to bring my A-game. There’s just no way I’m gonna like, s**t the bed with this guy here. I’m gonna just be like, do my best, impress him, I’m literally side by side with him um. And so that allowed me to elevate my game. And I just continued with that.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Out of Character with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.