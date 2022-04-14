Two Matches Added To This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a couple more matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, it was announced that Ruby Soho will face Robyn Renegade in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. In addition, the Gunn Club will face the Blackpool Combat Club in a trios match.

You can see the updated lineup below for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* AEW Championship Texas Deathmatch: Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade

* Gunn Club vs. Blackpool Combat Club