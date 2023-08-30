wrestling / News

Two Matches Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

August 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 8-31-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a couple matches for this week’s show. The company announced on Tuesday that Crazzy Steve will be in action while Eric Young will face off with Design member Big Kon.

The show airs Thursday on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube.

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

