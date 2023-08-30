wrestling / News
Two Matches Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
August 29, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a couple matches for this week’s show. The company announced on Tuesday that Crazzy Steve will be in action while Eric Young will face off with Design member Big Kon.
The show airs Thursday on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube.
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV!
After losing it during Pt 3 of his sit-down interview with @TomHannifan, @steveofcrazzy will be in action on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/5iDM11T2XF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 29, 2023
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV!
Fresh off his showdown with @CodyDeaner at #Emergence, @TheEricYoung now faces off against The Design's monstrous force, @Big_Kon1 on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/1epQChUuqU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Talks Dixie Carter Being Involved in TNA Storylines, Lack Of Logic With Main Event Mafia
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Tony Khan Is Over His Head With AEW
- Tony Khan Reportedly Letting AEW Roster Members Skip Dynamite For Bray Wyatt Services
- CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Both Suspended From AEW