wrestling / News
Tyler Bate Pulled From Indie Show Due to Injury
– NXT UK star Tyler Bate has been pulled from an indie show scheduled for tomorrow due to an injury. ATTACK! Pro Wrestling posted to Twitter to announce that Bate, who was set to team with Trent Seven in an ATTACK! Tag Team Championship challenge to current champs Dan Maloney and Man Like Dereiss at Wednesday’s ATTACK! Voices of Violence show, won’t be able to make it and they’re looking for a replacement.
There’s no word on the nature or severity of the injury. Bate last competed at the NXT UK TV tapings last week.
Unfortunately we have just learned that @Tyler_Bate will be unable to compete at @DomeTufnellPark due to injury.
A suitable partner for @trentseven will be found and revealed live at Voices of Violence tomorrow night!
Tickets still available here;https://t.co/Z9883L1lcy pic.twitter.com/GsOQ5jKSxq
— ATTACK! Pro Wrestling (@ATTACKWrestling) October 8, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Nick Aldis Supports NWA Using Jim Cornette for TV Tapings, Tells Fans to Lighten Up
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle’s 2004 Backstage Altercation, Talking to Guerrero After
- CM Punk on What Acting Advice Batista Gave Him, Relationship With Booker T
- Porn Company Brazzers Takes Shot At WWE Over Hell in a Cell Main Event