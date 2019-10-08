Tyler Bate Pulled From Indie Show Due to Injury

– NXT UK star Tyler Bate has been pulled from an indie show scheduled for tomorrow due to an injury. ATTACK! Pro Wrestling posted to Twitter to announce that Bate, who was set to team with Trent Seven in an ATTACK! Tag Team Championship challenge to current champs Dan Maloney and Man Like Dereiss at Wednesday’s ATTACK! Voices of Violence show, won’t be able to make it and they’re looking for a replacement.

There’s no word on the nature or severity of the injury. Bate last competed at the NXT UK TV tapings last week.