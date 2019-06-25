wrestling / News

Tyler Breeze Set to Compete at EVOLVE 129 and 130

June 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tyler Breeze WWE Main Event

– WWE star Tyler Breeze is set to make his EVOLVE debut this weekend at the company’s EVOLVE 129 and 130 shows. EVOLVE announced on Twitter on Monday night that Breeze will be competing due to Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish being unable to compete for the company this weekend. His opponents will be announced on Tuesday.

EVOLVE 129 takes place on Saturday in Queens, New York with EVOLVE 130 on Sunday in Brooklyn.

