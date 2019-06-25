Tyler Breeze Set to Compete at EVOLVE 129 and 130

– WWE star Tyler Breeze is set to make his EVOLVE debut this weekend at the company’s EVOLVE 129 and 130 shows. EVOLVE announced on Twitter on Monday night that Breeze will be competing due to Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish being unable to compete for the company this weekend. His opponents will be announced on Tuesday.

EVOLVE 129 takes place on Saturday in Queens, New York with EVOLVE 130 on Sunday in Brooklyn.

WWE/NXT Superstar Tyler Breeze will make his EVOLVE debut this Saturday at #EVOLVE129 in Queens, NY and this Sunday at #EVOLVE130 in Brooklyn, NY! Breeze will be in action and be available for Meet & Greets. Match announcements tomorrow. Tickets at https://t.co/J70u9L3Ajw — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) June 25, 2019