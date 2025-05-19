Tyra Mae Steele, Jasper Troy Win NXT Contracts In WWE LFG Season One Finale

Tyra Mae Steele and Jasper Troy are the winners of WWE LFG season one, earning NXT contracts in the process. Sunday night’s season finale of LFG saw Steele and Troy crowned the winners, with Steel defeating Zena Sterling and Troy defeating Shiloh Hill.

As a result, the two earned NXT contracts. The Undertaker had two competitors who made it to the finals, Steele and Hill, and was crowned the first WWE LFG Champion as a result.

