wrestling / News
UFC and WWE Alumnus Cain Velasquez ‘Involved’ in Shooting Incident
Cain Velasquez, best known for his UFC tenure and a short WWE stint, was reportedly involved in a shooting on Monday night. NBC Bay Area reports that Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion who was with WWE long enough to lose a match to Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2019, was “involved” in the shooting that saw one man taken to the hospital.
It is not currently known how Velasquez was involved in the shooting. The hospitalized person reportedly had non-life threatening injuries, and one man has been arrested. The shooting was reported at 3:14 PM near Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue in Morgan Hill in the San Jose area.
Further information has not yet been released about the incident.
2/ Additional updates will be shared here when available.
Please avoid the area as we conduct our investigation. Traffic will be impacted in both directions on Monterey Hwy for several hours.
TOC: 3:14 PM
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 1, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Mike Chioda Recalls John Cena Legitimately Choking Out Umaga At 2007 WWE Royal Rumble
- Eric Bischoff On Cesaro Leaving WWE, Reason He Could Potentially Become Next ‘Shiny Object’ For AEW
- Hangman Page, X-Pac, Cedric Alexander React to Kane’s Statement on Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
- New Details on Plans For Reported Vince McMahon Match at WrestleMania