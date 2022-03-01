UFC and WWE Alumnus Cain Velasquez ‘Involved’ in Shooting Incident

Cain Velasquez, best known for his UFC tenure and a short WWE stint, was reportedly involved in a shooting on Monday night. NBC Bay Area reports that Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion who was with WWE long enough to lose a match to Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2019, was “involved” in the shooting that saw one man taken to the hospital.

It is not currently known how Velasquez was involved in the shooting. The hospitalized person reportedly had non-life threatening injuries, and one man has been arrested. The shooting was reported at 3:14 PM near Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue in Morgan Hill in the San Jose area.

Further information has not yet been released about the incident.