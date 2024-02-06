Unagi Sayaka To Debut At MLW War Chamber In Tampa

The debut of Unagi Sayaka has been announced for MLW War Chamber later this month. MLW issued the following:

Unagi Sayaka debuts at MLW War Chamber in Tampa 3/29

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced the debut of Unagi Sayaka at MLW WAR CHAMBER, live on TrillerTV+ from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, March 29.

An explosive force of charisma and color, Unagi Sayaka is a popular Joshi fighter, with an impressive career from Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling to winning gold in Stardom, including the Artist of Stardom Championship with Tam Nakano and Mina Shirakawa, and the Future of Stardom Championship.

In fact, Unagi’s Artist of Stardom Championship reign alongside Nagano and Shirakawa is the longest reigning trios champions since the title’s inception in 2012.

Now a free agent, Unagi is on a global conquest to prove herself and show the world she is a world-class fighter who never backs down.

Unagi is determined to make an impact in MLW’s featherweight division and tap into her Kabukimono spirit.

War Chamber TrillerTV+ card

Unagi Sayaka debuts

beIN SPORTS card

TBA

Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet!

Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** 7PM START TIME ***

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE COLISEUM

The historic Coliseum was built in 1924, and purchased by the City of St. Petersburg in 1989. It has undergone extensive renovations, and the architecture and ambiance creates a flexible space to host a variety of events, making it one of the Tampa Bay area’s most unique multi-use facilities.

The Coliseum is located in the local historic district of downtown St. Pete, within walking distance of many downtown restaurants, shops & hotels. It offers over 800 parking spaces within walking distance.

The Coliseum is located at: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on TrillerTV+.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on X, Instagram and YouTube