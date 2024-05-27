The Undertaker Recalls Himself and Owen Hart Having To Calm Down Mark Henry After Practical Jokes

During the latest episode of Six Feet Under (via Wrestling Inc), The Undertaker spoke about Mark Henry having a temper backstage, especially when it came to practical jokes. He noted that himself and Owen Hart were usually the ones that had to calm Henry down. He said that a lot of people owe him and Owen their lives for their efforts.

He said: “I’d be at home and my phone would ring, and it would be at night and it would be Mark, and I was like, ‘Oh s***,” because I knew he was about to kill somebody. I bet I’ve got 15 calls through the year with him ready to kill somebody, and somewhere way, way up the totem pole, and I’m like, ‘Mark, I understand, but you — just take a deep breath.’“