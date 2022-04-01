Undertaker Statue Unveiled At WrestleMania Superstore Axxess (Pics, Clips)

WWE revealed their Undertaker statue at WrestleMania 38 Superstore Axxess on Thursday night. You can see pics and clips below from the moment which saw Undertaker, his wife and daughter, and several WWE legends in attendance for the unveiling. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kane, Rikishi, The Godfather, Mark Canterbury, and Dennis Knight were all in attendance.

The Phenom will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday night.