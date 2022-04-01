wrestling / News
Undertaker Statue Unveiled At WrestleMania Superstore Axxess (Pics, Clips)
WWE revealed their Undertaker statue at WrestleMania 38 Superstore Axxess on Thursday night. You can see pics and clips below from the moment which saw Undertaker, his wife and daughter, and several WWE legends in attendance for the unveiling. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kane, Rikishi, The Godfather, Mark Canterbury, and Dennis Knight were all in attendance.
The Phenom will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday night.
The @undertaker's life-sized statue was just revealed at #WrestleMania Axxess!! #WWEHOF https://t.co/wDaND6a9bf pic.twitter.com/AoSZVJ43H7
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2022
The Undertaker statue at @WrestleMania #Axxess. #WWE @undertaker pic.twitter.com/fYuMkea4Mb
— Hal (@WWESuplexSgnGuy) April 1, 2022
@WWE this was a great moment with @TripleH @ShawnMichaels at @undertaker statue reveal #WrestleMania #SuperstoreAxxess pic.twitter.com/BhsVc5aiVq
— Justin (@jbailey2112) April 1, 2022
Saw the new @undertaker statue at WrestleMania Superstore Axxess today. It looks amazing!!!! #Undertaker #HallOfFame #WrestlemaniaWeekend #Dallas pic.twitter.com/fI0uFQI2fU
— Orlando Orrego (@_orlandoorrego) April 1, 2022
Thank you @undertaker! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/f173MoMFqc
— #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) April 1, 2022
An embrace between Undertaker and Triple H as they get ready to unveil his statue 🥺#WrestleMania #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/ceE2m8nurf
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2022
