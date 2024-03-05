The Undisputed Kingdom Comments On Successful AEW Revolution Matches

The Undisputed Kingdom picked up some big wins at AEW Revolution, and the group cut a promo after the show. The group picked up a couple of wins as Wardlow won the All-Star Scramble to earn an AEW World Title match, while Roderick Strong won the AEW International Championship from Orange Cassidy.

AEW posted a promo of the group from backstage after the show, and you can see a couple highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Wardlow on being cheered by the fans: “Save your breath, because the more you chanted my name, the more I lost. So save your energy to sing stupid songs, save your energy to chant for Orange Cassidy, and just boo me all you want. I dare you to, I don’t need you, the only thing I need are these guys. Together, we’re taking over AEW.”

Adam Cole: on the group’s goals: “Boys and girls, we are just getting started, and speaking of the AEW World Championship, you’re looking at the next AEW World Champion, and that championship will belong in its rightful place. AEW we are taking over, and not only that AEW, we’re going to make you our b***h.”