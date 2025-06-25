wrestling / News
Update on Chad Gable After He Suffered Recent Injury
June 25, 2025 | Posted by
It was reported earlier this week that Chad Gable suffered an undisclosed injury recently and was written off television on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. PWInsider reports that Gable is set to have surgery to repair the injury in early July.
Meanwhile, in a bizarre twist of fate, Fightful Select reports that El Grande Americano has a similar injury to that of Gable, which happened in the same way Gable’s did. It was described as a ‘total coincidence.’
There’s no word on what will happen with the WWE Speed Championship, which Americano currently holds.
