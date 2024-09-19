A new report has an update on Kevin Owens’ WWE contract talks. As previously reported, Owens’ contract is expected to be up at the end of the year. Fightful Select reports that Owens has been approached regarding a new contract and some communication has been made, but that as of now Owens has not signed a new deal.

People in AEW have said that the company has had interest in Owens if he becomes available for a long time, and that if he reaches free agency they are expected to make an offer.

WWE re-signed a number of talent so far this year including Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Natalya, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, and Nikki Cross.