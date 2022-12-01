UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle

UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that “something was going on,” adding that he had been given information off the record that he wasn’t allowed to discuss.

Original: During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF turned on William Regal and hit him in the back of the head with brass knuckles, which resulted in Regal being taken away in an ambulance. While it had been previously reported that Regal signed a three-year contract with AEW, PWInsider reports that it’s expected that he is headed back to WWE very soon.

There’s been no official word from WWE, but there were “rumblings” backstage that Regal will be back in a backstage role. This would obviously mean that he’s leaving AEW, with last night’s segment presumably meant to write him out.