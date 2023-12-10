Update on Rebel’s AEW Status

Rebel has not been seen on-screen in AEW for a while, and a new report has an update on her status. Fightful Select reports that Rebel is still under contract with AEW, though she hasn’t been backstage much during her time off TV.

Rebel has reportedly been open to returning to TV if asked and there was some discussion internally about her potentially returning to TV, though there’s no word on how likely it is or what the specifics would be outside the fact that there were not working plans for her to wrestle.

Rebel last competed for AEW back in August of 2022 during an AEW Dark taping. She hasn’t been seen on TV since Britt Baker turned babyface, and previously confirmed she no longer works for AEW’s makeup department.