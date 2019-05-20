wrestling / News
Latest Details On WWE’s New Mystery Title That Will Be Unveiled On RAW Tonight
— Many rumors abound about the championship that Mick Foley is set to unveil tonight on Monday Night Raw, with no other details officially provided. WrestleVotes tweeted out that, according to their sources, the title that Mick Foley is set to introduce tonight is not a Legends title nor related to Saudi Arabia as some have suggested. And while it’s not necessarily going to be ‘hardcore’ it is expected to borrow from the former title’s 24/7 rule.
Their tweet on the matter can be seen below:
Lots of rumors surrounding the new championship Mick Foley is introducing. Source says it’s not a Legends belt in anyway & not connected to Saudi Arabia. It’s not “hardcore” either, although it’s going to play off the rule where the title can be defended anywhere at anytime.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 20, 2019
