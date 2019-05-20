wrestling / News

Latest Details On WWE’s New Mystery Title That Will Be Unveiled On RAW Tonight

May 20, 2019 | Posted by Jordan Huie
— Many rumors abound about the championship that Mick Foley is set to unveil tonight on Monday Night Raw, with no other details officially provided. WrestleVotes tweeted out that, according to their sources, the title that Mick Foley is set to introduce tonight is not a Legends title nor related to Saudi Arabia as some have suggested. And while it’s not necessarily going to be ‘hardcore’ it is expected to borrow from the former title’s 24/7 rule.

