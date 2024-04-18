Updated Card For This Week’s ROH TV

An updated lineup has been announced for his week’s episode of ROH TV. The following matches are official for this week’s show, which airs Thursday night on HonorClub:

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Griff Garrison

* Abadon vs. Allysin Kay

* Nick Comoroto vs. The Beast Mortos

* Bryan Keith vs. Aaron Solo

* Lee Johnson vs. JD Drake

* Marti Belle vs. Lady Frost

* Taya Valkyrie, Leila Grey & Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch, Kiera Hogan & Trish Adora

* John Silver & Evil Uno vs. TBA

* Lance Archer & The Righteous vs. TBA