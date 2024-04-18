wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Week’s ROH TV

April 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV 4-18-24 Image Credit: ROH

An updated lineup has been announced for his week’s episode of ROH TV. The following matches are official for this week’s show, which airs Thursday night on HonorClub:

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Griff Garrison
* Abadon vs. Allysin Kay
* Nick Comoroto vs. The Beast Mortos
* Bryan Keith vs. Aaron Solo
* Lee Johnson vs. JD Drake
* Marti Belle vs. Lady Frost
* Taya Valkyrie, Leila Grey & Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch, Kiera Hogan & Trish Adora
* John Silver & Evil Uno vs. TBA
* Lance Archer & The Righteous vs. TBA

