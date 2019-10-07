wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For ROH Glory By Honor
October 7, 2019 | Posted by
– Here’s a look at the lineup for ROH Glory By Honor, which is scheduled for Oct. 12 in New Orleans.
* ROH Champion Rush vs. GBH Battle Royal Winner.
* ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Luke & PJ Hawx.
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Shelley.
* Women of Honor Champion Angelina Love vs. Kelly Klein.
* Top Contenders Tournament Semi-Final: PCO vs. Dalton Castle.
* Top Contenders Tournament Semi-Final: Marty Scurll vs. Jay Lethal.
* Top Contenders Tournament Final: Winner will challenge ROH Champion Rush at Final Battle PPV.
* Lifeblood vs. Villain Enterprises.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Chronicle Shows Footage of Matt Riddle-Goldberg Meeting
- Triple H on Why He Doesn’t Think Of Himself As ‘The Boss,’ Having to Deliver Bad News to Talent
- Jim Ross Recalls Being Uncertain If Steve Austin Would Return For Bad Blood, Austin’s Reaction to Injury
- Triple H and FOX Sports President Eric Shanks on Expectations for WWE Ratings on FOX, Shanks Thinks Smackdown Can ‘Rejuvenate Friday Nights’