Updated Lineup For ROH Glory By Honor

– Here’s a look at the lineup for ROH Glory By Honor, which is scheduled for Oct. 12 in New Orleans.

* ROH Champion Rush vs. GBH Battle Royal Winner.

* ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Luke & PJ Hawx.

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Shelley.

* Women of Honor Champion Angelina Love vs. Kelly Klein.

* Top Contenders Tournament Semi-Final: PCO vs. Dalton Castle.

* Top Contenders Tournament Semi-Final: Marty Scurll vs. Jay Lethal.

* Top Contenders Tournament Final: Winner will challenge ROH Champion Rush at Final Battle PPV.

* Lifeblood vs. Villain Enterprises.