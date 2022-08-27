Updated Lineup for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley to Speak, Trios Tourney Semifinals

– AEW has confirmed some more matches and segments for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Newly crowned undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to speak following his steamroll victory over CM Punk earlier this week.

Also, The Elite (Young Bucks & Kenny Omega) will face The United Empire (Will Ospreay & Aussie Open) in a World Trios Championship Tournament Semifinal Match, or a Dynamite Final match as its being labeled.

Next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite is being held at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The card will be broadcast live on TBS. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: The Elite vs. The United Empire

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager

* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida

* We’ll hear from new Undisputed Champion Jon Moxley