Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

March 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
After tonight’s episode of Collision, several matches were added to this upcoming Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Thunder Rosa will face Mariah May for a shot at Toni Storm’s Women’s title. Meanwhile, Jay White will take on Daddy Ass. Finally, Chris Jericho will call out HOOK. Here’s the updated lineup

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinals: The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends
* #1 Contenders Match for AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May
* Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Jay White vs. Daddy Ass
* Contract signing with Samoa Joe & Swerve Strickland
* Chris Jericho calls out HOOK

