Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

After tonight’s episode of Collision, several matches were added to this upcoming Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Thunder Rosa will face Mariah May for a shot at Toni Storm’s Women’s title. Meanwhile, Jay White will take on Daddy Ass. Finally, Chris Jericho will call out HOOK. Here’s the updated lineup

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinals: The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends

* #1 Contenders Match for AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May

* Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Jay White vs. Daddy Ass

* Contract signing with Samoa Joe & Swerve Strickland

* Chris Jericho calls out HOOK