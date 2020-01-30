Van Hammer Court Date for DUI Hit & Run Set for Feb. 26

– As previously reported, Van Hammer (aka Mark Hildreth) was involved in an incident where he was arrested for a DUI accident where he allegedly hit a five-year-old boy with his vehicle. Van Hammer was later pulled from the April WrestleCon. PWInsider reports that a court date has been set for him for Wednesday, February 26 in Palm Beach County Court at 9:00 am.

The Palm Beach Post reports that police estimated Hildreth was traveling 58 mph in a 35 mph zone. The five-year-old victim was admitted to the Delray Medical Center as a trauma patient and is suffering from “internal injuries and road rash.”

The good news is that police have stated that the boy’s injuries are not life-threatening. He was said to be in stable condition as of late Sunday (Jan. 26).

Additionally, PWInsider reports that Hildreth made bail last night. As noted, this is Hildreth’s third DUI charge. He had a previous one in Texas in 1985 and one in Georgia in 2004.