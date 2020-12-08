wrestling / News

Various News: Arn Anderson Set for Virtual Signing Tonight, Deuce & Domino Reunion With Cherry Announced for Wrestlefest 4

December 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Arn Anderson

– WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson is set for a virtual signing tonight with Highspots.com. More details are available below:

Rack Attack Promotions has announced a reunion for former WWE Superstars Deuce, Domino, and Cherry taking place at Wrestlefest 4 in Albany, New York. The event is scheduled for Sunday, March 7, 2021. Fans can sign up for group or individual photos and/or autographs for the trio.

