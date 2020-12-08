wrestling / News
Various News: Arn Anderson Set for Virtual Signing Tonight, Deuce & Domino Reunion With Cherry Announced for Wrestlefest 4
– WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson is set for a virtual signing tonight with Highspots.com. More details are available below:
Our guest on Sign It Live this Tuesday night is Arn Anderson! Head to https://t.co/732Mu0wLBA to get your orders and personalizations in. Going to be an amazing show!! pic.twitter.com/EPRmhI9f3z
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) December 6, 2020
– Rack Attack Promotions has announced a reunion for former WWE Superstars Deuce, Domino, and Cherry taking place at Wrestlefest 4 in Albany, New York. The event is scheduled for Sunday, March 7, 2021. Fans can sign up for group or individual photos and/or autographs for the trio.
