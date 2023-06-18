wrestling / News

Various News: Brutus Beefcake Says He’s Not The Butcher, Lance Storm Celebrates Undercard Talent

June 17, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Brutus Beefcake WWE Hall of Fame Image Credit: WWE

– Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake shared a tweet wherein he got confused for current AEW talent The Butcher that you can see below:

– Lance Storm wrote a social media post highlighting the value and necessity of lower-billed talent that provide the majority of entertainment around a headliner match:

