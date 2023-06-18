wrestling / News
Various News: Brutus Beefcake Says He’s Not The Butcher, Lance Storm Celebrates Undercard Talent
– Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake shared a tweet wherein he got confused for current AEW talent The Butcher that you can see below:
Fans send me stuff to sign all the time but I’m responding to this one.
Dear David,
This is not me lol!!#BTFBB #brutusthebarberbeefcake #WWE #AEW #butcher pic.twitter.com/c8M5o6qm03
— Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) June 17, 2023
– Lance Storm wrote a social media post highlighting the value and necessity of lower-billed talent that provide the majority of entertainment around a headliner match:
I think most people will know what inspired this. If you don’t, it doesn’t matter. Please read. pic.twitter.com/yuOPZZIj9k
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 17, 2023
