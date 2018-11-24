Quantcast

 

Various News: Chris Masters Set For Ring of Pakistan Appearances Next Month, Top 5 ROH World Title Contenders

November 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Adonis GFW Chris Masters

– Chris Masters is set to appear for Ring of Pakistan on two shows in December. The Pakistani promotion announced on Twitter that Masters (aka Chris Adonis) will appear at their December 7th show in Karashi and their December 9th show in Lahore:

– Ring of Honor’s latest five count names the top five contenders for the ROH World Championship. You can see the full article here, with writeups. The current list is:

5. Matt Taven
4. Dalton Castle
3. Marty Scurll
2. Flip Gordon
1. Cody

