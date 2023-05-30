wrestling / News
Various News: Dark Side of the Ring Marathon on VICE TV Today, Upcoming GLCW Lineups
– The long-awaited fourth season of Dark Side of the Ring finally debuts its fourth season tonight on VICE TV. Ahead of the debut, VICE TV will be running a mini-marathon of episodes before the Season 4 premiere of “Chris and Tammy” at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s the schedule of tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring episodes:
4 PM – Dr. D David Schultz
5 PM – Owen Hart
6 PM – Chris Benoit
8 PM – Plane Ride from Hell
9 PM – Grizzly Smith
10 PM – Chris Candido and Tammy Sytch (Season 4 Premiere)
11 PM – New Jack
VICE TV will also air Episode 37 of WOW at 12:00 am EST.
– Dave Herro’s Great Lakes Championship Wrestling (GLCW) will be holding two events this weekend as part of Milwaukee’s 2023 Crusherfest Festival. Here are the updated lineups The Bolo Brawl on June 3 an 4:
Saturday, June 3
* MIAW Championship: Joey Avalon vs. Chucky Bates
* Legacy Pro Championship Mustafa vs. Drew Hernandez
* TW3 & Jordan Kross vs. James Creed & Angel Armani
* Aaron Arsenal vs. Harley Jane
* Dustin Jackson vs. Ragnar the Ruthless
Sunday, June 4
* The Newest Rockers (Kal Herro & Leif Cassidy) w/ Marty Jannetty vs. Bell Backwoods Brown & Drew Hernandez
* MIAW Championship: Joey Avalon vs. Chucky Bates
* Kenny Jay Memorial Tournament featuring James Creed, Drew Hernandez, Dustin Jackson, TW3, Jordan Kross, Jay Dinero
* South Milwaukee Man & Mike Curkov & Mr. USA vs. Dr. X #2 & Aaron Arsenal & Angel Armani
* Harley Jane vs. Haley J
