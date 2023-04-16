wrestling / News
Various News: Dax Harwood Comments On People Wanting Him To Lose His Job, Latest UpUpDowndown, Kaun Set For Next Battle Slam
– In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood commented on fans who apparently want him to lose his job over things he has said.
He wrote: “Woke up this morning reading a lot of bad stuff about me. I’m not sure why. Either way, hoping I lose my job, and my means of providing for my family ain’t it, though. It’s sad that everyday i have to remind myself social media isn’t real life.”
Cash Wheeler also defended Dax in his own social media posts.
– The latest UpUpDownDown features Jimmy Uso vs. Mikaze in Tekken 7.
– KAUN vs. Jay Malachi has been added to Battle Slam Excellence on April 23.
‼️ MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT ‼️
The "Young OG setps up to battle #TheEmbassy's KAUN
• KAUN vs Jay Malachi •#BATTLESLAM EXCELLENCE
Pro Wrestling & Hip-Hop Showcase
🌃 ATLANTA
🗓 SUN • April 23rd
🎟https://t.co/IU9Ye22ra5 pic.twitter.com/8WmDv0DWc6
— BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) April 15, 2023
