Various News: Dax Harwood Comments On People Wanting Him To Lose His Job, Latest UpUpDowndown, Kaun Set For Next Battle Slam

– In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood commented on fans who apparently want him to lose his job over things he has said.

He wrote: “Woke up this morning reading a lot of bad stuff about me. I’m not sure why. Either way, hoping I lose my job, and my means of providing for my family ain’t it, though. It’s sad that everyday i have to remind myself social media isn’t real life.”

Cash Wheeler also defended Dax in his own social media posts.

— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 15, 2023

– The latest UpUpDownDown features Jimmy Uso vs. Mikaze in Tekken 7.

– KAUN vs. Jay Malachi has been added to Battle Slam Excellence on April 23.