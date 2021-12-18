wrestling
Various News: Highlights From Thursday’s Episode of Impact Wrestling, First Impact Throwback Throwdown Online, Photos From Recent WWE Tryout Session
– Highlights from Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV have made their way online.
– Ahead of the second-ever Throwback Throwdown streaming tonight on Impact+, Impact has the first one from 2019 online now.
– WWE.com has photos from a recent tryout session which featured several wrestlers who previously worked on AEW Dark.