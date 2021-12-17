wrestling / News
Details On Several Wrestlers Getting WWE Tryouts This Week, Including AEW Dark Performers
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that several wrestlers who have worked for AEW on AEW Dark will be getting WWE tryouts this week. They include:
* The Renegade Twins, the tag team champions for Thunder Rosa’s Mission Pro Wrestling. They worked AEW Dark: Elevation.
* Cole Karter, who worked AEW Dark: Elevation.
* Nikita Knight, who is 18 and a senior in high school. She worked AEW Dark.
* Jordan Cruz, champion for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood.
* Alec Blume (Alec Odin), independent wrestler from Baltimore.
* Danielle “Pitbull” Cohen, amateur MMA fighter from Plantation, FL. She won her first fight via KO on November 13.
