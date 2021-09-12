Various News: Pete Dunne Hopes To One Day Wrestle Bryan Danielson, WWE Smackdown Top 10 Moments, Decay Confront Violent By Design

– In a post on Twitter, Pete Dunne said that he wanted to wrestle Bryan Danielson one day, but he’s going to focus on NXT and a possible match with Samoa Joe instead. Dunne will have a 4-way on this Tuesday’s episode with LA Knight, Kyle O’Reilly and Tommaso Ciampa to determine the #1 contender for Joe’s title.

– Impact Wrestling posted a clip of Decay confronting Violent by Design after Thursday’s episode.

– WWE posted a new video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.