Various News: Pete Dunne Hopes To One Day Wrestle Bryan Danielson, WWE Smackdown Top 10 Moments, Decay Confront Violent By Design

September 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Pete Dunne WWE NXT Takeover: WarGames

– In a post on Twitter, Pete Dunne said that he wanted to wrestle Bryan Danielson one day, but he’s going to focus on NXT and a possible match with Samoa Joe instead. Dunne will have a 4-way on this Tuesday’s episode with LA Knight, Kyle O’Reilly and Tommaso Ciampa to determine the #1 contender for Joe’s title.

Dunne wrote: “I sincerely hope it’s a possibility one day. First up – Samoa Joe.”

– Impact Wrestling posted a clip of Decay confronting Violent by Design after Thursday’s episode.

– WWE posted a new video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

