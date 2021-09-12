wrestling / News
Various News: Pete Dunne Hopes To One Day Wrestle Bryan Danielson, WWE Smackdown Top 10 Moments, Decay Confront Violent By Design
– In a post on Twitter, Pete Dunne said that he wanted to wrestle Bryan Danielson one day, but he’s going to focus on NXT and a possible match with Samoa Joe instead. Dunne will have a 4-way on this Tuesday’s episode with LA Knight, Kyle O’Reilly and Tommaso Ciampa to determine the #1 contender for Joe’s title.
Dunne wrote: “I sincerely hope it’s a possibility one day. First up – Samoa Joe.”
– Impact Wrestling posted a clip of Decay confronting Violent by Design after Thursday’s episode.
EXCLUSIVE: A FURIOUS Decay had a heated confrontation backstage with Violent By Design. #IMPACTonAXSTV @steveofcrazzy @WeAreRosemary @FearHavok @Rhyno313 @CodyDeaner @TheEricYoung @bigjoedoering @Taurusoriginal pic.twitter.com/QLmZwtT9zX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 11, 2021
– WWE posted a new video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
