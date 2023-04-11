wrestling / News

Various News: Pretty Deadly Attacked in NXT Anonymous Video, New Adam Cole Bobble Brawler, Samuray Del Sol on The Sessions

April 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Pretty Deadly WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– NXT Anonymous released a video showing what appears to be Tony D’Angelo and Stacks attacking former NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Kit Wilson then gets stuffed into the trunk of a car, and D’Angelo and Stacks drive off.

There is no word yet on authorities being notified of Kit Wilson’s kidnapping and Elton Prince being assaulted with a crowbar. The current fate of Kit Wilson is unknown.

– Shop AEW has a new Adam Cole Bobble Brawler available:

– This week’s new edition of The Sessions features Samuray del Sol (aka Kalisto) chatting with Renee Paquette:

Good lucha things are incoming on The Sessions as we are joined by none other than Samuray del Sol, fka WWE’s Kalisto. The world-renowned luchador is breaking his silence on a near-death bout with Covid that led right into his AEW debut, his friendship and partnership with Mercedes Moné, as well as a strangely infamous tribute tweet to Brodie Lee. Plus, could we see him as a producer in WWE? Only one way to find out.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, NXT, Pretty Deadly, Samuray del Sol, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading