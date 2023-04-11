wrestling / News
Various News: Pretty Deadly Attacked in NXT Anonymous Video, New Adam Cole Bobble Brawler, Samuray Del Sol on The Sessions
– NXT Anonymous released a video showing what appears to be Tony D’Angelo and Stacks attacking former NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Kit Wilson then gets stuffed into the trunk of a car, and D’Angelo and Stacks drive off.
There is no word yet on authorities being notified of Kit Wilson’s kidnapping and Elton Prince being assaulted with a crowbar. The current fate of Kit Wilson is unknown.
I see it all… 👁️ pic.twitter.com/4VGPJsXvGx
— NXT Anonymous (@NXT_Anonymous) April 11, 2023
– Shop AEW has a new Adam Cole Bobble Brawler available:
360 @AdamColePro Bobble Brawlers are AVAILABLE NOW! Get yours at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! They will be hand numbered.#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/CzhrEkT9eO
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) April 10, 2023
– This week’s new edition of The Sessions features Samuray del Sol (aka Kalisto) chatting with Renee Paquette:
Good lucha things are incoming on The Sessions as we are joined by none other than Samuray del Sol, fka WWE’s Kalisto. The world-renowned luchador is breaking his silence on a near-death bout with Covid that led right into his AEW debut, his friendship and partnership with Mercedes Moné, as well as a strangely infamous tribute tweet to Brodie Lee. Plus, could we see him as a producer in WWE? Only one way to find out.
