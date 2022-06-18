wrestling / News
Various News: Preview of Ruby Soho on Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), XFL Coaches Advice
June 18, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW released a preview clip featuring Ruby Soho as RJ City’s guest for tomorrow’s episode of Hey! (EW). You can check out that preview clip below:
📺 .@realrubysoho finds the Wrong Destination on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW), hosted by @RJCity1! Set your alarms for the crack of dawn TOMORROW! ⏰ ▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/6bNZxdUPMV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2022
– The latest iteration of the XFL reboot released the following video about coach advice:
