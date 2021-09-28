Various News: Ratings for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune With The Miz, VR Experience for Batista’s Army of the Dead, Preview Video for This Week’s Impact Wrestling

– Per TV Series Finale, the Sunday episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC, featuring WWE Superstar The Miz, had an overnight audience of 3.939 million viewers. The show drew a 0.40 rating in the P18-49 key demo.

– The VR experience for the Netflix film Army of the Dead, starring Dave Bautista (aka Batista), is now open in several markets: New York, Las Vegas, Washington DC and London. The VR experience, Viva Las Vengeance, will be opening in more cities later on.

– Impact Wrestling released the following preview video for this week’s show: