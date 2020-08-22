wrestling / News
Various News: Tama Tonga Congratulates Hikuleo on Return, Shane Mercer vs. Myron Reed Set GCW, Latest Championship Wrestling Videos
– During last night’s New Japan Strong, Hikuleo made his return during the event. Tama Tonga later congratulated Hikuleo on Twitter, which you can see below.
Welcome back #YoungGun @Hiku_Leo #NJPWStrong
— Tama “The Good Bad Guy” Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) August 22, 2020
– GCW has announced that Myron Reed will face Shane Mercer at the Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore event. The card is slated for August 23 at The Garden Pier on The Atlantic City Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. You can view the announcement below:
*SUNDAY 5PM EST*
Jimmy's Jersey Shore!
Just Added
MYRON REED
vs
SHANE MERCER
+
JANELA/ZAYNE
BLAKE/EVERETT
FOX/RADRICK
AJ/LUCKY
DICKINSON/LEE
LLOYD/BLACK
KTB/JORDAN
Watch LIVE on @indiewrestling or @FiteTV:https://t.co/IDTbFbBFIy
Sun 8/23 – 5PM pic.twitter.com/Rcp0OoaX6J
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 22, 2020
– PWInsider reports that this week’s episode of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood will have a Best of the NWA title from UWN programming, featuring Colt Cabana vs. Adam Pearce in a First Blood Match from the Seven Stages of Hell, Nick Aldis vs. Peter Avalon from Championship Wrestling Arizona in 2019 and Aldis defending in CWH against Crimson and Josephus at the CWH Coastline Clash in 2017.
The United Wrestling Network also released these latest videos for CWFH:
