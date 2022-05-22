wrestling / News

Various News: This Week’s Top 10 SmackDown Moments, Steph De Lander Set For Virtual Signing, Nyla Rose X-Men

May 21, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
– The latest WWE Top 10 looks back at this week’s Friday Night SmackDown looking at the show’s most thrilling, physical and controversial moments:

– Steph De Lander (Persia Pirotta in WWE) will be appearing in a virtual signing on the Southern Wrestling Actions Facebook group on June 12. For more information check out the tweet below:

– Nyla Rose posted a photo of herself with the Third Eye Comics giant-size X-Men Thunderbird #1 on her Twitter. Check out the photo below:

