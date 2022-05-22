wrestling / News
Various News: This Week’s Top 10 SmackDown Moments, Steph De Lander Set For Virtual Signing, Nyla Rose X-Men
– The latest WWE Top 10 looks back at this week’s Friday Night SmackDown looking at the show’s most thrilling, physical and controversial moments:
– Steph De Lander (Persia Pirotta in WWE) will be appearing in a virtual signing on the Southern Wrestling Actions Facebook group on June 12. For more information check out the tweet below:
🚨 FIRST TIME EVER VIRTUAL SIGNING🚨
STEPH DE LANDER FKA PERSIA PIROTTA
Streaming live on the Southern Wrestling Auctions Facebook Group.
June 12 at 2 Central/3 Eastern
Message us here or email at [email protected] for details or to place an order! pic.twitter.com/60cw4jWh8w
— Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) May 21, 2022
– Nyla Rose posted a photo of herself with the Third Eye Comics giant-size X-Men Thunderbird #1 on her Twitter. Check out the photo below:
👀 @thirdeyecomics pic.twitter.com/QNh5OjhpV6
— Nyla Nyla (@NylaRoseBeast) May 21, 2022