Various News: Wendy’s Wants To Join The Dark Order, NXT UK Lineup For Next Week, WWE Stock Update

October 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Fight For the Fallen Dark Order

– The Dark Order may have more than one restaurant supporting them now. After winning a deal with Chili’s on Being the Elite, it seems that Wendy’s may have joined the group as well.

A fan recently asked the fast food chain’s social media account, along with Chris Jericho, Karrion Kross and others, for a birthday greeting.

It was Jericho who responded. He wrote: “Well I’m not @Wendys …but happy bday anyway!

Wendy’s replied: “Are you saying you want me to join the Inner Circle?

This led to Evil Uno offering a spot in the Dark Order, and Wendy’s seemingly accepting, asking to be #444. John Silver will no longer be “hungiee” now. Check out the full exchange below.

– Here’s the lineup for next week’s NXT UK on the WWE Network:

* Heritage Cup Semifinal Match: A-Kid vs. Noam Dar
* Gallus (Wolfgang and Joe & Mark Coffey) vs. Sam Gradwell & Pretty Deadly

– After the announcement of WWE’s Q3 numbers yesterday, stock opened at $37.19 per share. That’s actually slightly down from where it was when the market closed yesterday ($37.33).

