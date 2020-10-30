wrestling / News
Various News: Wendy’s Wants To Join The Dark Order, NXT UK Lineup For Next Week, WWE Stock Update
– The Dark Order may have more than one restaurant supporting them now. After winning a deal with Chili’s on Being the Elite, it seems that Wendy’s may have joined the group as well.
A fan recently asked the fast food chain’s social media account, along with Chris Jericho, Karrion Kross and others, for a birthday greeting.
It was Jericho who responded. He wrote: “Well I’m not @Wendys …but happy bday anyway!”
Wendy’s replied: “Are you saying you want me to join the Inner Circle?”
This led to Evil Uno offering a spot in the Dark Order, and Wendy’s seemingly accepting, asking to be #444. John Silver will no longer be “hungiee” now. Check out the full exchange below.
Are you saying you want me to join the Inner Circle?
— Wendy's (@Wendys) October 30, 2020
Can we be Number 444?
It will be nice to make sure Johnny is no longer Hungiee.
— Wendy's (@Wendys) October 30, 2020
Wendy’s knows what’s up https://t.co/4OSFNhCe9q
— John Silver (@SilverNumber1) October 30, 2020
– Here’s the lineup for next week’s NXT UK on the WWE Network:
* Heritage Cup Semifinal Match: A-Kid vs. Noam Dar
* Gallus (Wolfgang and Joe & Mark Coffey) vs. Sam Gradwell & Pretty Deadly
The #NXTUK Heritage Cup continues next week as @AKidWrestler takes on @NoamDar! pic.twitter.com/o8L46CErrU
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 29, 2020
NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK: #PrettyDeadly & @sam_gradwell unite to take on Gallus! pic.twitter.com/rNmx1slwDf
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 29, 2020
– After the announcement of WWE’s Q3 numbers yesterday, stock opened at $37.19 per share. That’s actually slightly down from where it was when the market closed yesterday ($37.33).
