– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the full video for episode 59:

This week The Beast gets her revenge on Vickie Lynn McCoy! Spring Break 24/7 step up to The Last Call! Gloria Glitter returns to take on Keta Rush! And The Mother Truckers are no brakes, all gas when they have Sophia Lopez handcuffed for their match with Las Bandidas! This is one you don’t want to miss!

– Memphis Wrestling TV will air later today at 1:00 pm EST on FITE TV. Here’s today’s preview:

Coming off one of the wildest weeks in Memphis Wrestling history, we’ll get you all caught up on the thirlling drama + 2 huge Main Event matches with Championships on the line!

It’s the fastest hour in pro wrestling – it’s Memphis Wrestling!

Official lineup

Tag Team Match

Roberts Family Legacy vs The Top Guns

The Roberts Family Legacy returns, just in time for the Memphis Trios Tournament, which will be underway very soon.

Will BJD follow the Righteous path?

After being abducted by The Righteous Path and their… shadows, we will hear from Reverend Ash Taylor and get an update on Big John Dalton.

Internet Championship Match

Austin Lane (c) with Nikki vs Tim Bosby with Mackenzie Morgan

This rivalry has gone on far too long – but now the odds are even! Mackenzie Morgan, Memphis Wrestling Women’s Champion, will be in the corner of The Bos to keep Nikki Lane from interfering!

Women’s Division Match

Nyxx vs DDT Diana Taylor

Another rivalry that seems to be built on jealousy, Nyxx and DDT will finally square off 1 on 1!

All the way Ray

Ray Collins has been training hard and living his dream. Today, we’ll catch up with him about training and his future in Memphis Wrestling!

Memphis Wrestling Returns to Brighton

Dustin Starr makes a huge announcement about Memphis Wrestling’s return to Brighton, TN for another huge baseball fundraiser!

Who done it?

Flex returns to Memphis Wrestling! And maybe, just maybe we’ll find out who attempted to run him down with a truck!

Main Event – Memphis Heritage Championship Grudge Match

The Gunshow (c) vs Van Viciouss with Jimmy Blaylock & The Hollywood Clique

The GunShow has promised to end this once and for all with Jimmy Blaylock, after Jimmy’s attorney served up papers to Dustin Starr (on behalf of Memphis Wrestling) and The GunShow!

It’s an all new Memphis Wrestling – the fastest hour in pro wrestling!