Various News: WWE Opposing MLW Trademark Filing on The Hart Foundation, Bull Nakano Set for Highspots Virtual Signing
June 18, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE is seeking to oppose MLW’s registration of The Hart Foundation trademark. WWE was reportedly granted a 9-day extension to oppose the trademark on Thursday, June 13. They now have until September 11 to file an opposition.
– WWE Hall of Famer Bull Nakano will be taking part in a virtual signing for HighspotsAuctions.com this week. Her Sign It Live! session is scheduled for Thursday, June 19 at 6:00 pm EST.
