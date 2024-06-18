– PWInsider reports that WWE is seeking to oppose MLW’s registration of The Hart Foundation trademark. WWE was reportedly granted a 9-day extension to oppose the trademark on Thursday, June 13. They now have until September 11 to file an opposition.

– WWE Hall of Famer Bull Nakano will be taking part in a virtual signing for HighspotsAuctions.com this week. Her Sign It Live! session is scheduled for Thursday, June 19 at 6:00 pm EST.