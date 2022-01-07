wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Playlist Looks At Brock Lesnar Destroying Things, New AEW Jacket For Sammy Guevara, New Year’s AEW Heels Session Announced
– The latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at all the times Brock Lesnar destroyed things, from cars to the ringside area and more.
– AEW is set to release a new bomber jacket for Sammy Guevara with pre-orders starting tomorrow at 1 PM ET. They will last until January 22.
Get ready! Pre-orders for the @sammyguevara bomber jacket begin Saturday, January 8th at 1pm ET and will run through January 22nd! It will be available for pre-order at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! @NERDSClothingCo pic.twitter.com/KeIoVdlrKb
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) January 6, 2022
– AEW Heels has announced a virtual session for January 22 featuring Anna Jay and more.
Hey Heels! We’re jumping into the New Year in style. Circle Thursday, Jan. 20 @ 9pm ET for an action packed virtual session! We’ve got World Champion Jump Roper @ToriBoggs, AEW star Anna Jay, sneak peek at new merch & much more. See u two weeks from tonight! ✨👠 pic.twitter.com/NxIqTFQ5bl
— AEW Heels (@AEW_Heels) January 7, 2022
