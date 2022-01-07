wrestling / News

Various News: WWE Playlist Looks At Brock Lesnar Destroying Things, New AEW Jacket For Sammy Guevara, New Year’s AEW Heels Session Announced

January 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at all the times Brock Lesnar destroyed things, from cars to the ringside area and more.

– AEW is set to release a new bomber jacket for Sammy Guevara with pre-orders starting tomorrow at 1 PM ET. They will last until January 22.

– AEW Heels has announced a virtual session for January 22 featuring Anna Jay and more.

