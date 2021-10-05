VICE TV Hypes Upcoming MLW Fightland Special

MLW and VICE TV are set to team up to present the MLW Fightland special, which will premiere on Thursday at 10 PM ET on the network. The show will feature Jacob Fatu vs. Alexander Hammerstone in a Title vs. Title Match and much more. You can view spoilers at this link.

To hype the event, VICE TV released more details on what fans can expect from Fightland:

VICE TV AND MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING PRESENT HISTORY-MAKING “MLW: FIGHTLAND” SPECIAL

The highly anticipated special ‘FIGHTLAND’’ airs Thursday October 7 @ 10 PM ET/PT

About the Special

Major League Wrestling and Vice TV are teaming up to present “MLW: FIGHTLAND”, a one hour special airing Thursday October 7 at 10pm ET on Vice TV. The biggest fight in league history will headline the special as National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone challenges World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu (with Josef Samael) in a title versus title superfight.

VICE TV is available via all major satellite and cable providers and the VICE TV app via iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast. For more information about VICE TV, go to VICETV.com.

