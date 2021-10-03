Ongoing Taping Results For MLW Fightland (SPOILERS)

Major League Wrestling is currently taping their event Fightland at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here are ongoing results, via PWInsider:

*Mads Krugger defeated Dr. Dax.

*Alex Kane (with King Mo) defeated Warhorse.

*Opera Cup 2021 Opening Round: Calvin Tankman defeated Matt Cross.

*Opera Cup 2021 Opening Round: Bobby Fish defeated Lee Moriarty.

*Opera Cup 2021 Opening Round: Davey Richards defeated Tom Lawlor.

*Opera Cup 2021 Opening Round: TJP defeated Alex Shelley.

*Homicide debuted as a member of 5150 as part of their wild, all over the place brawl with Los Parks.

*Nicole Savoy defeated Holidead. There was some sort of injury to Savoy towards the end and she was stretchered out and taken to the back. PWInsider.com can confirm this is not a work. We can also confirm that MLW has called for an ambulance for Savoy.

*Yoshihiro Tajiri won the MLW Middleweight Championship, winning a Four Way over Arez, Aramis and former Champion Myron Reed.

*During the four-way, the ambulance arrived and Savoy was taken out of the building. We will update as we confirm additional information,