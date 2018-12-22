Various News: Video of John Cena Lighting Up Empire State Building, Jonathan Coachman Agrees to Face Eugene Dinsmore, and The Rockers Featured in Hidden Gems Clip

– A video has been released online showing WWE Superstar John Cena and his Bumblebee co-star Hailee Steinfeld lighting up the Empire State Building yellow in Manhattan. You can check out the video of the occasion below.

Cena and Steinfeld are both featured in the new Transformers movie spinoff Bumblebee, which is in theaters now. You can check out 411’s official review of the film HERE.

– WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman responded to a challenge from former WWE Superstar and rival Eugene Dinsmore on Twitter. Coachman says he will wrestle Eugene one time in 2019. However, he wants fans to pick the stipulations and for it to be a fundraiser organ donation awareness. You can check out the exchange below.

Here’s my offer: I will wrestle you ONE more time in 2019. I am in the best shape of my life so can go the distance but won’t need to. Give fans 3 options. They pick the stipulations. Oh and we make it a fund raiser for organ donation awareness. That’s my offer. You in? https://t.co/vbPRw7ZDcF — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) December 22, 2018

Absolutely! Do any fans have suggestions for what type match? — Eugene Nick Dinsmore (@UGeneDinsmore) December 22, 2018

– WWE released a clip from a new 1986 Hidden Gems match from AWA. The clip features Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty as The Midnight Rockers facing Buddy Rose and Doug Somers for the AWA tag team titles. You can check out that clip below.