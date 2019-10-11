Vince McMahon Reportedly Laughed About Reaction to Hell in a Cell Main Event, Original Plans For Finish

– While the reaction to Hell in a Cell was far from positive, Vince McMahon was reportedly not too concerned. According to the WON, multiple people confirmed that McMahon was laughing backstage at the fan reaction to the Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt match, which included heavy booing and “Cancel WWE Network” trending on Twitter.

As would be expected, the finish of the match came from McMahon who didn’t want Wyatt to lose this early in his Fiend run, but also wanted Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to be the champions going into the WWE Draft. The original plan was that Wyatt would take a gimmicked bump off the top of the cage and the match would be stopped, after which Wyatt would do an Undertaker-like pop up and hit the mandible claw.

It’s worth noting that while McMahon was laughing backstage, WWE did take obvious pains to downplay the match on Monday’s Raw, with no appearance from either during the show and no mention of the match until late in the final hour.