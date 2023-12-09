– During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, former WWE and WCW booker Vince Russo discussed his time in WCW, calling the locker room “split” and political. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Vince Russo on WCW’s locker room: “The first thing was, it was a split locker room. I mean, that was as clear as day from day one. It was very political. The top guys were doing everything in their power to keep the mid-tier guys down, and if you championed the mid-card guys, the main guys wanted to cut your throat. It was a political battlefield, bro. Just a political battlefield.”

On not having any regrets about his run in WCW: “I don’t make excuses. I knew what I was getting into, bro, but I don’t think I knew the degree. I don’t think I really knew how serious it was. But again, man, I don’t regret going there for a minute. I worked just as hard on those shows. I’m proud of those shows. So I have no regrets with that whatsoever.”

