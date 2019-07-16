WWE News: Vladimir Kozlov Responds to Kevin Owens, The New Day Celebrates With Their Titles, New Bray Wyatt Shirt

– As previously reported, Kevin Owens made a list of wrestlers not working at last Sunday’s Extreme Rules event. Former WWE Superstar Vladimir Kozlov later responded to the list, which he appeared on. You can check out the exchange between Vladimir Kozlov and Owens on Twitter below.

@FightOwensFight my whole life is extreme rules 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/XNBinP8nSn — Vladimir Kozlov (@WWEKozlov) July 15, 2019

I am stronger than ever in my life 👊 pic.twitter.com/XZ9mr9F0S1 — Vladimir Kozlov (@WWEKozlov) July 16, 2019

– After Extreme Rules, Xavier Woods shared a video on Instagram showing The New Day members celebrating with their title belts set to the song “Waterboy” by tobi lou. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE Shop has a new Bray Wyatt shirt available. The shirt has a design that says “Yowie Wowie” and has an image of Wyatt’s new masked “Fiend” persona.