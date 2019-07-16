wrestling / News

WWE News: Vladimir Kozlov Responds to Kevin Owens, The New Day Celebrates With Their Titles, New Bray Wyatt Shirt

July 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Vladimir Kozlov

As previously reported, Kevin Owens made a list of wrestlers not working at last Sunday’s Extreme Rules event. Former WWE Superstar Vladimir Kozlov later responded to the list, which he appeared on. You can check out the exchange between Vladimir Kozlov and Owens on Twitter below.

– After Extreme Rules, Xavier Woods shared a video on Instagram showing The New Day members celebrating with their title belts set to the song “Waterboy” by tobi lou. You can check out that clip below.

WWE Shop has a new Bray Wyatt shirt available. The shirt has a design that says “Yowie Wowie” and has an image of Wyatt’s new masked “Fiend” persona.

