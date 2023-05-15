Vladimir The Superfan Out of Hospital Following Spinal Surgery

Wrestling superfan Vladimir Abouzeide is out of the hospital after undergoing surgery to assist in issues related to his Parkinson’s disease, according to a new report. PWInsider reports tha Abouzeide was released this weekend after he underwent the four-hour surgery on May 4th to to help with physical issues related to the condition.

The surgery is said to have been successful, and Abouzeide will undergo four to six weeks of physical therapy once he is healed enough to do so.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Vladimir on his recovery.