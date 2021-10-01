wrestling / News
VxS Makaveli Results: Brian Cage, JTG, Robbie Eagles, More In Action
Violence x Suffering held Makaveli at American Legion Post #241 in Baldwin Park, California on September 30. The event featured Brian Cage, JTG, Robbie Eagles, Rocky Romero, Alex Zayne, and more in action.
Here are the quick results for the show (via Fightful):
* Eli Everfly defeated Starboy Charlie
* Kevin Blackwood defeated Adrian Quest
* Delilah Doom defeated Brandon Gatson and Gabriel Skye and Greg Sharp and Matt Vandagriff and Slice Boogie and Super Panda
* JTG defeated Chris Bey
* Brian Cage defeated Alex Zayne and Willie Mack
* Jordan Oliver defeated Rocky Romero
* Robbie Eagles defeated Jimmy Lloyd
見たかった試合が始まった！
JTG🆚クリス・ベイ！！#WatchVxS pic.twitter.com/kapBblWhNo
— THE HEELinGood Bad Guy BC Styles Kota幸太KortyScurll (@BCStylesOrg) October 1, 2021
WTF @Willie_Mack just ran over @MrGMSI_BCage and @AlexZayneSauce #WatchVxS @vxswrestling pic.twitter.com/BHeMjyJPYg
— José (@mcjoerules) October 1, 2021
Holy shit #WatchVxS @vxswrestling pic.twitter.com/wefKsOCIHp
— dan (@luchakitten) October 1, 2021
