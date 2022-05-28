Wardlow on Similarities in MJF Angle With Cody Rhodes, Praises CM Punk

– During a recent interview with Jon Alba for AdFreeShows’ One on One, AEW star Wardlow spoke about his storyline with MJF and also working with CM Punk. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Wardlow on similarities to Cody Rhodes getting his match with MJF: “That is a humbling moment. That is very wild, that I am now in Cody’s shoes which are some big shoes to fill. That feels pretty damn good and I think, no disrespect, but I think Max and I are a hotter commodity than the previous storyline. I think it’s something to be proud of.”

Wardlow on working with CM Punk: “We seem to get along well and I can honestly say Punk has been somebody that has helped me tremendously. Punk has a beautiful mind for this business and he has given me ideas or altered ideas that have helped get me to where I am, and he’s going to continue to help me blast off into the moon. He has an incredible mind and I’m always learning from him.”