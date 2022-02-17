Wardlow Qualifies For Face of the Revolution Ladder Match on AEW Dynamite (Clips)

Wardlow has joined Keith Lee in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution following his match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wardlow defeated Max Caster on tonight’s show to earn a spot in the AEW Revolution Ladder match, as you can see from clips below.

AEW Revolution takes place on March 6th and airs live on PPV. We’ll have an updated lineup after tonight’s show.