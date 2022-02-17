wrestling / News
Wardlow Qualifies For Face of the Revolution Ladder Match on AEW Dynamite (Clips)
Wardlow has joined Keith Lee in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution following his match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wardlow defeated Max Caster on tonight’s show to earn a spot in the AEW Revolution Ladder match, as you can see from clips below.
AEW Revolution takes place on March 6th and airs live on PPV. We’ll have an updated lineup after tonight’s show.
.@PlatinumMax sends @RealWardlow flying into the cold hard metal steps!
Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/T4lRYXJsz3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2022
How many of these will we see tonight from @RealWardlow?? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rgkr8jips6
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 17, 2022
